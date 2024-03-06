Guggenheim Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $32.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BASE

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.