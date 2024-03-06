Hall Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,304 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, reaching $441.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,172,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,348,047. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $446.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

