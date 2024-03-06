Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,552,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,903,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
