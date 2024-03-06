Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.