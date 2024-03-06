Hall Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

