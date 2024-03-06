Hall Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $228,175,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 11,690,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,240,746. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

