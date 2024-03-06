Hall Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,240 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for 0.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,190,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,545,234. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

