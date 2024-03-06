HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $643.0 million-$647.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.8 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

HashiCorp Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of HCP stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 84.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,684,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 772,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.