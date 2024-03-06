Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
