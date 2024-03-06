Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 26th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. 21,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

