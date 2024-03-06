Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

HVT traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 25,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

