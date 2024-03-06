HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,726,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,635,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

