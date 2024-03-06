HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,003 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.49% of HCA Healthcare worth $324,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $6,068,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $50,524,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,913. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

