Head-To-Head Analysis: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 13.19% 10.53% 0.68% Cambridge Bancorp 12.25% 7.62% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $364.80 million 1.22 $48.18 million $2.81 9.34 Cambridge Bancorp $260.26 million 1.94 $34.11 million $4.34 14.81

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 79.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Trust Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $73.15, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Washington Trust Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of banking and wealth management offices located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.