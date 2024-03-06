Head-To-Head Review: Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) versus Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Franklin Financial Services and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 14.84% 11.39% 0.77% Enterprise Financial Services 23.28% 12.54% 1.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Enterprise Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $91.61 million 1.26 $13.60 million $3.10 8.52 Enterprise Financial Services $550.39 million 2.73 $194.06 million $5.08 7.88

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Franklin Financial Services on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, the company offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, it provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

