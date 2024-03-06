Head to Head Review: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Repay and Rightscorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 7 6 0 2.46 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $296.63 million 3.20 -$110.49 million ($1.22) -7.73 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Repay and Rightscorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rightscorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -37.25% 7.49% 4.24% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Repay beats Rightscorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding, clearing and settlement, e-cash, and digital wallet through its proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. The company serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

