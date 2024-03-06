Head-To-Head Survey: GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) versus Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of GrainCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GrainCorp and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrainCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 4 4 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $17.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than GrainCorp.

This table compares GrainCorp and Vital Farms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrainCorp N/A N/A N/A $0.22 23.14 Vital Farms $362.05 million 2.15 $1.25 million $0.45 41.62

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than GrainCorp. GrainCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GrainCorp and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrainCorp N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 4.53% 11.81% 8.72%

Summary

Vital Farms beats GrainCorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils. It also supplies vegetable oil and molasses-based feed supplements to enhance farm productivity; and produces canola oil and canola meal. In addition, the company provides blended and single oils, infant nutrition, bakery products, margarines, spreads, and frying shortening; crushes oilseed products used in cooking oils, spreads and shortenings, prepared foods, meal for dairy, poultry and livestock, cosmetics, and lubricants; and operates bulk port terminals. Further, it engages in the procurement, shipping, accreditation, and value-added supply of tallow and used cooking oil. GrainCorp Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

