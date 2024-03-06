Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Shares of HR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 788,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,271. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

