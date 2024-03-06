Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
HSII stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $652.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
