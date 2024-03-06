Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $652.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.