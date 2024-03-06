Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.14 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.28 million and approximately $205,245.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00006175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.17582482 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $177,470.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

