Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

HOFT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

