Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) vs. Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Financial Comparison

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $182.76 million 2.98 $27.98 million $0.64 19.27 Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 8.63% 9.48% 0.84% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; individual retirement accounts; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

