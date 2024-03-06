Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

