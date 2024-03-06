HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.40% of HubSpot worth $1,338,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.6 %

HUBS opened at $605.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

