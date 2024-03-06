Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 328,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 334,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

