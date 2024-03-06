Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $121,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $121,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,764 shares of company stock worth $1,635,695. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

