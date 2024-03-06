Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 167.56% from the company’s previous close.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

HYZN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 171,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Insider Activity

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $359,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,377,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,042,753.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

