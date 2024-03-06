Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 167.56% from the company’s previous close.
Hyzon Motors Trading Down 0.2 %
HYZN traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 171,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.
In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $359,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,377,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,042,753.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
