i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 16,350,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 277,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 694,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 1,174.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 557,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 513,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

