Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IBST traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152.10 ($1.93). 1,765,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,102. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.60 ($2.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.51 million, a P/E ratio of 939.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Ibstock alerts:

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.