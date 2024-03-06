Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Shares of LON:IBST traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 152.10 ($1.93). 1,765,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,102. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.60 ($2.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.51 million, a P/E ratio of 939.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.
About Ibstock
