Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

About Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

