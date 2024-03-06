Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $54.38.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.
