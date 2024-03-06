Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $166.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average is $132.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

