Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.17

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.17 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 18580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.60.

Several analysts have commented on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

