Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,670 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2,236.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,777. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

