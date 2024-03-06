Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Shares of IT stock traded up $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $465.72. 37,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $474.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.36 and its 200 day moving average is $407.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

