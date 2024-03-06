Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.67. The stock had a trading volume of 529,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,044. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $259.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

