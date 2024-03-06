Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,496 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,496 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $171.89. 4,533,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,546. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.