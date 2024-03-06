Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,190 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 110.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,180. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

