Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,954 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 908.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $200.85. 1,742,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,547,965. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

