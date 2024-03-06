Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,380 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 696.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.89. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

