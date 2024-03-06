Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,784. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

