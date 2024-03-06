Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. 4,033,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,047,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.