Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 251.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,385,000 after buying an additional 53,249 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 618,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,717. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

