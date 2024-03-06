Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.21. 566,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,375. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $298.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

