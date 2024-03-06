Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $336,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,292,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,196,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 492,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 115,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 201,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

VLO traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $145.16. 1,053,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,938. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

