Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $82.08. 6,509,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of -121.12, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

