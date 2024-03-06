Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,713 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 841.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 153,913.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 80,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 80,035 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 107,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. 3,028,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,538,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.