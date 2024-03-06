Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $905.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $834.97 and a 200-day moving average of $789.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

