Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires 354,000 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 354,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$998,634.00 ($648,463.64).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Raphael Lamm sold 515,485 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.88), for a total transaction of A$1,493,875.53 ($970,049.05).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.