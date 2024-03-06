Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.42) per share, for a total transaction of £51,760 ($65,693.62).

Victrex Stock Up 2.2 %

LON:VCT traded up GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,290 ($16.37). 84,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,658. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,789 ($22.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,384.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,425.75. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,802.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.59) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Victrex to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.53) to GBX 1,680 ($21.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

