International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Insider Activity at International Paper

Institutional Trading of International Paper

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 973,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

